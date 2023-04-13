Chennai to host maiden Automation Expo South from April 26

April 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 2023 edition of Automation Expo South to be held in Chennai for the first time will showcase latest technologies and solutions in the automation sector.

“Till recently, this expo was held in Mumbai. For the first time it will be held in Chennai from April 26 to 28 at Chennai Trade Centre,” said M. Arokiaswamy, Chairman & Managing Director, IED Communications Ltd., the organiser of the event.

As per the itinerary, a CEO conclave has been planned on the first day. The second day will see experts sharing their views at the technical session ‘On the future of process automation and future factories’, followed by an awards event.

Mr. Arokiaswamy said that the process automation market was expected to grow rapidly due to the widespread adoption of automation in complex business processes and the utilisation of advanced digital technologies.

Process automation improves the safety, quality and productivity in industries. With the advancement of digitisation and cloud computing, IIoT is emerging as a major player for real time data capture, analysis and control, he said.

Stating that the fair was expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, he said that entry is free to trade visitors and engineering college students.