Chennai to host 5th edition of India International EV show 2024

Published - August 30, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth edition of India International EV Show 2024 (IIEV) will take place at the Chennai Trade Centre for three days from September 6, in which the participants will showcase the latest advancements in electric vehicles, battery technologies, and charging infrastructure.

IIEV is being organised by Futurex Group in collaboration with the Global Automotive Research Centre, International Federation of Electric Vehicle Association and Society for Smart E-Mobility, said the organisers in a statement.

Over 100 exhibitors and brands from more than five countries are expected to take part in the event.

The show will also host conferences and seminars, offering insights into key topics like battery technology and the development of charging infrastructure.

