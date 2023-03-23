ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Super Kings onboards drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace as official partner

March 23, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team

The Hindu Bureau

Garuda Aerospace drones | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Chennai-headquartered drone startup Garuda Aerospace has entered into a partnership with Chennai Super Kings. As part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team.

ALSO READ
Dhoni invests in drone start-up

“We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

“As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings.” said, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup that manufactures Make in India drones and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology. The startup recently raised $22 million, which is the largest ever Series A fundraiser in the drone sector. Former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US