Chennai Super Kings onboards drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace as official partner

March 23, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-headquartered drone startup Garuda Aerospace has entered into a partnership with Chennai Super Kings. As part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

“As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings.” said, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup that manufactures Make in India drones and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology. The startup recently raised $22 million, which is the largest ever Series A fundraiser in the drone sector. Former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the company.