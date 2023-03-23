HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Super Kings onboards drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace as official partner

Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team

March 23, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Garuda Aerospace drones

Garuda Aerospace drones | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Chennai-headquartered drone startup Garuda Aerospace has entered into a partnership with Chennai Super Kings. As part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team.

ALSO READ
Dhoni invests in drone start-up

“We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

“As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings.” said, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA-approved drone startup that manufactures Make in India drones and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology. The startup recently raised $22 million, which is the largest ever Series A fundraiser in the drone sector. Former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the company.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / cricket / IPL / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.