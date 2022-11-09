Chennai registered maximum traction for mid-size office spaces in Q3 2022: Knight Frank India

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 22:06 IST

There has been an upsurge in transactions for office spaces in Chennai during Q3 of 2022 from Q2 of 2022.

In their latest report, Knight Frank India said that Chennai recorded an upsurge in transactions for office spaces (between 50,000 to 1,00,000 sq.ft) from 1.51 lakh sq.ft in Q2 to 6.64 lakh sq.ft in Q3, it said in a statement.

The city recorded maximum demand for mid-size office spaces. Transactions for office spaces below 50,000 sq.ft witnessed constant increase across the three quarters in 2022, registering 3.09 lakh sq.ft, 7.16 lakh sq.ft and 9.79 lakh respectively.

Transactions for large office spaces witnessed decline from 3.15 lakh sq.ft in Q2 to 1.51 lakh sq.ft in Q3.

