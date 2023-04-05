ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Petroleum’s Manali Refinery posts record throughput in FY23

April 05, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The refinery performed at over 107% against its production capacity of 10.5 MTPA

The Hindu Bureau

Arvind Kumar, MD, CPCL

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (CPCL) Manali Refinery has posted the highest throughput of 11.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for FY23 against 9 MTPA in the year ago period.

The refinery performed at over 107% against its production capacity of 10.5 MTPA, it said in a statement.

Besides, CPCL surpassed past records in the production of diesel, petrol, aviation turbine fuel, naphtha and hexane by 26.8%, 14.3%, 47.4%, 23% and 6.3% respectively against year-ago period.

During FY23, CPCL incurred a capex of ₹609 crore on its projects, including joint ventures against the outlay of ₹584 crore.

Managing Director Arvind Kumar attributed the strong performance to collective and committed team efforts of his employees under challenging business environment prevailing in oil industry.

