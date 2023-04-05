Chennai Petroleum’s Manali Refinery posts record throughput in FY23

April 05, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (CPCL) Manali Refinery has posted the highest throughput of 11.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for FY23 against 9 MTPA in the year ago period.

The refinery performed at over 107% against its production capacity of 10.5 MTPA, it said in a statement.

Besides, CPCL surpassed past records in the production of diesel, petrol, aviation turbine fuel, naphtha and hexane by 26.8%, 14.3%, 47.4%, 23% and 6.3% respectively against year-ago period.

During FY23, CPCL incurred a capex of ₹609 crore on its projects, including joint ventures against the outlay of ₹584 crore.

Managing Director Arvind Kumar attributed the strong performance to collective and committed team efforts of his employees under challenging business environment prevailing in oil industry.