Chennai Petroleum to invest ₹2,570 cr. in Cauvery Basin Refinery project

The new refinery would produce LPG, BS-VI quality gasoline and diesel and aviation turbine fuel and polypropylene as a value-added product

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 19:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) has approved a proposal to invest up to ₹2,570 crore in the joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for implementing the 9 mmta Cauvery Basin Refinery (CBR) project in Nagapattinam District of Tamil Nadu costing ₹31,580 crore.

On Monday, the board approved the investment of ₹2,570 crore being its contribution towards 25% stake in the venture, CPCL said in a filing.

CPCL is setting up a grassroot refinery in Nagapattinam with IOC in a joint venture. The other seed equity investors are Axis Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and SBI Life Insurance Co.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPCL and IOCL would together hold 50% stake with balance held by financial/strategic/public investors. Other investors would make a further investment of about ₹4,000 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This new refinery would produce LPG, BS-VI quality gasoline and diesel and aviation turbine fuel and polypropylene as a value-added product. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app