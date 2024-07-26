ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Petroleum Q1 standalone net dips 38% to ₹343 cr.

Published - July 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (CPCL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted 38% from the year earlier period to ₹343 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations rose to ₹20,361 crore from ₹17,986 crore, the company said in a statement.

CPCL achieved crude thruput of 2.830 million tonnes against 2.677 million tonnes.

The company’s gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $6.33/bbl compared with $8.33/bbl in the year-earlier period. CPCL outperformed industry benchmark Singapore GRM’s $3.48/bbl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US