Chennai Petroleum Q1 standalone net dips 38% to ₹343 cr.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (CPCL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted 38% from the year earlier period to ₹343 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations rose to ₹20,361 crore from ₹17,986 crore, the company said in a statement.

CPCL achieved crude thruput of 2.830 million tonnes against 2.677 million tonnes.

The company’s gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $6.33/bbl compared with $8.33/bbl in the year-earlier period. CPCL outperformed industry benchmark Singapore GRM’s $3.48/bbl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.