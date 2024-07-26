GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Petroleum Q1 standalone net dips 38% to ₹343 cr.

Published - July 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (CPCL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter contracted 38% from the year earlier period to ₹343 crore.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹20,361 crore from ₹17,986 crore, the company said in a statement.

CPCL achieved crude thruput of 2.830 million tonnes against 2.677 million tonnes.

The company’s gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $6.33/bbl compared with $8.33/bbl in the year-earlier period. CPCL outperformed industry benchmark Singapore GRM’s $3.48/bbl.

