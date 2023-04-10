ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Kamarajar ports aim at handling 100 MT cargo

April 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sunil Paliwal, chairman of Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) and CMD of Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) said while Chennai Port planned to handle 52 million tonnes, KPL would handle about 48 million tonnes.

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Port and its subsidiary Kamarajar Port have set a target to handle 100 million tonnes (MT) of cargo for the current fiscal against 92.45 million tonnes handled in the year-earlier period, said a top official.

Sunil Paliwal, chairman of Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) and CMD of Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) said while Chennai Port planned to handle 52 million tonnes, KPL would handle about 48 million tonnes.

Last fiscal, Chennai Port handled about 49 million tonnes of cargo and KPL 44 million tonnes of cargo.

The cargo profile of KPL includes 59% of dry bulk, 24% containers, 11% liquid bulk and the balance break bulk. Today, KPL is termed as energy port with POL, LPG, LNG and coal accounting for two-thirds of the cargo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, containers accounted for about 60% of cargo for Chennai Port, liquid cargo 25% and other cargoes the balance.

For FY23, ChPA reported net surplus (profit before tax) of ₹150 crore, an increase of 33% and KPL ₹670 crore, an increase of 24%. KPL income crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark for the first time to close at ₹1,002.45 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US