Chennai, Kamarajar ports aim at handling 100 MT cargo

April 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Port and its subsidiary Kamarajar Port have set a target to handle 100 million tonnes (MT) of cargo for the current fiscal against 92.45 million tonnes handled in the year-earlier period, said a top official.

Sunil Paliwal, chairman of Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) and CMD of Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) said while Chennai Port planned to handle 52 million tonnes, KPL would handle about 48 million tonnes.

Last fiscal, Chennai Port handled about 49 million tonnes of cargo and KPL 44 million tonnes of cargo.

The cargo profile of KPL includes 59% of dry bulk, 24% containers, 11% liquid bulk and the balance break bulk. Today, KPL is termed as energy port with POL, LPG, LNG and coal accounting for two-thirds of the cargo.

According to him, containers accounted for about 60% of cargo for Chennai Port, liquid cargo 25% and other cargoes the balance.

For FY23, ChPA reported net surplus (profit before tax) of ₹150 crore, an increase of 33% and KPL ₹670 crore, an increase of 24%. KPL income crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark for the first time to close at ₹1,002.45 crore.