GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai born entrepreneur’s Tekion raises $200 mn

Published - July 16, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
 Jay Vijayan 

 Jay Vijayan  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tekion, a cloud-native platform for automotive retail ecosystem, founded by Chennai-born Tesla veteran Jay Vijayan, on Wednesday raised $200 million in growth equity capital from Dragoneer Investment Group.

According to a company communique, this financing round sets Tekion’s valuation above $4 billion.

“Tekion has charted an extraordinary growth path, revolutionizing the automotive retail industry through our comprehensive and fully integrated platform,” said Mr. Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO of Tekion.

Tekion employs close to 3,000 people globally with its AsiaPac headquarters Bengaluru employing majority of them. The company so far raised to date: $640 million.

Tekion said it would invest the capital to expand its product offering for dealer partners and OEMs, accelerate implementation timelines, and deliver world-class customer support as it continues to redefine automotive retail for dealers and consumers in a rapidly digitising ecosystem.

The funding announcement follows Tekion’s performance in 2023, with 97% year-over-year annual run rate revenue growth and expanding partnerships in the industry including with over 2,000 automotive retailers, multiple leading-brand OEMs, and over 250 ecosystem technology partners.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.