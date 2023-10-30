HamberMenu
Chemplast Sanmar’s CMCD signs LoI with global agrochem innovator

October 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chemplast Sanmar Deputy Managing Director Krishna Kumar Rangachari describes it an important milestone for the company since this is the first time, they will be involved in the manufacture of an AI

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s custom-manufactured chemicals division (CMCD) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with a global agrochemical innovator to manufacture a new pipeline Active Ingredient (AI).

The LOI is for a period of five years. Commercial supplies are expected to start from CY25. This new product will be manufactured in the recently-commissioned production block, it said in a statement.

“Last quarter, we announced that we have been selected to manufacture an AI. This is an important milestone for the Company since this is the first time, we will be involved in the manufacture of an AI,” said Deputy Managing Director, Krishna Kumar Rangachari.

“This is the third LOI we have signed over the past 12 months. This development reiterates our customers’ confidence in our ability to integrate a world-class research and development capability with a broad range of chemical technologies at production scale,” he said.

CMCD manufactures advanced intermediates for agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. The division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, pilot and R&D facilities to handle a wide range of chemistries and processes.

