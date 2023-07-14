Chemplast Sanmar unit plans to manufacture active ingredient

July 14, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s custom manufactured chemicals division (CMCD) is planning to start manufacturing of active ingredient from its Berigai facility near Hosur soon.

“This is the first time we are getting involved in the manufacture of an active ingredient and hence this is an important milestone for the company,” deputy MD Krishna Kumar Rangachari said in a statement.

“The manufacture of this active ingredient will be done in the new production block that is on track to be completed as per plan,” he said.

The CMCD manufactures advanced intermediates for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. A global agrochemical innovator recently selected Chemplast Sanmar to manufacture a new active ingredient and it signed a LoI for a period of five years, the maker of specialty chemicals said.

