Chemplast Sanmar Q4 net tumbles 94% to ₹8 cr.

May 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chemplast Sanmar Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. reported standalone net profit slid 94% to ₹8 crore from the year earlier-period due to falling prices of finished goods and increase in energy costs.

Revenue from operations declined 34% to ₹428 crore, while cost of materials consumed declined to ₹173 crore from ₹195 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The demand for our products looks very strong and the energy costs have started dropping. While there are immediate-term challenges, we are optimistic about the overall business in the long term, and our capital investments will boost our margins and competitive position even further,” said MD Ramkumar Shankar.

Considering the growth plans and the consequential need to conserve resources, the board decided not to recommended any dividend for FY23.

It was also decided to appoint Vikram Taranath Hosangady as non-executive non-independent director with effect from May 16.

