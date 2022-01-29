Chemplast Sanmar Q3 profit surges sevenfold to ₹142.8 crore

Chemicals firm ‘well placed’ to gain from PVC market uptick

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., a maker of specialty chemicals, reported third-quarter standalone net profit jumped almost sevenfold to ₹142.8 crore, helped by higher operating profits and lower interest and finance costs.

Revenue from operations grew 27% in the three months ended December to ₹515 crore on higher realisations for key products such as specialty paste PVC resin, suspension PVC, chloromethanes and caustic soda.

“We have posted solid operating performance for the third quarter, despite the tough market situation prevailing due to COVID,” said chairman Vijay Sankar. “We are one of the few private sector companies from Tamil Nadu to have posted a [consolidated] net profit of over ₹400 crore in the nine-month period,” he added.

“We have repaid all the debts, thanks to strong cash accruals and we have gone in for loan refinance for our subsidiaries. We are in a strong position and would like to grow further,” Mr. Sankar said.

Noting that tight supply of both paste PVC and suspension PVC at the global level, coupled with India’s high import dependence, augured well for domestic manufacturers like Chemplast, MD Ramkumar Shankar said: “With our dominant position in the Indian market and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand, we believe that we are well placed to benefit from uptick in PVC market”.

“Custom manufacturing business is expected to benefit significantly due to China-plus-one strategy of global innovators,” he added.