Chemplast Sanmar Q2 net plunges 67% on huge China PVC imports

November 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter plunged 67% to ₹14 crore from the year-earlier period due to huge arrival of PVC products from China. Revenue from operations contracted 38% to ₹351 crore, the speciality chemicals company said in a statement.

“Following a tepid Q1, Q2 witnessed a relatively better performance mainly due to improvement in prices of both Suspension and Paste PVC coupled with lower feedstock prices,” said Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar.

Asserting that the top line was flat while EBITDA was back in the black during the quarter, he said the imports of both Suspension and Paste PVC witnessed an increasing trend towards the end of Q2 with heavy arrivals from China.

“This trend has spilled over to Q3 as well, resulting in some correction in prices in October. We expect the PVC margins to be under pressure in Q3,” he added.

“The demand outlook for our PVC products, however, remains strong with a boom in the infrastructure and real estate sectors,” he said. The company expects the recovery in prices and margins to be gradual over the next 2-3 quarters.

The Other Chemicals (Caustic Soda, Chloromethanes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Refrigerant gases) business continued to witness pricing pressures during the quarter due to weak demand, excess supply situation in India due to recent capacity additions and the global slowdown, he said.

“While we face headwinds in the near-term, the business prospects for our products continue to be strong in the medium to long term. With the projects on track for commissioning as per the slated timelines, we are confident of delivering a healthy performance in the future,” he said.