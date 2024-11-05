ADVERTISEMENT

Chemplast Sanmar posts ₹8cr loss in Q2 due to multiple headwinds

Published - November 05, 2024 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chemplast Sanmar Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar says that with the recent capacity expansions and announced capex plans, they are confident in the long term growth potential of their business.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s reported standalone net loss of ₹8 for the September quarter against a profit of ₹14 crore in the year-earlier period due to multiple headwinds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations contracted 47% to ₹516 crore, the speciality chemicals company said in a statement.

“After a healthy performance in Q1, PVC prices resumed their volatile trajectory due to excessive dumping and witnessed a significant downturn during the September quarter, said MD Ramkumar Shankar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Domestic demand for Suspension PVC softened due to the monsoon season, while China’s low-priced supply, driven by their weak local demand, continues to impact the market,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division (CMCD) signed a new letter of intent with a global agrochemical innovator to supply an advanced intermediate for a new active ingredient. This is the sixth LoI, the company has signed in the last two years and it is for five years.

The phase-2 of new multi-purpose production block is expected to be commissioned by Q3. The project activities for phase-3 of the new multi-purpose production block and the civil & infrastructure work for the next multi-purpose production block have been initiated, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US