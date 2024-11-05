Chemplast Sanmar posts ₹8cr loss in Q2 due to multiple headwinds

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.’s reported standalone net loss of ₹8 for the September quarter against a profit of ₹14 crore in the year-earlier period due to multiple headwinds.

Revenue from operations contracted 47% to ₹516 crore, the speciality chemicals company said in a statement.

“After a healthy performance in Q1, PVC prices resumed their volatile trajectory due to excessive dumping and witnessed a significant downturn during the September quarter, said MD Ramkumar Shankar.

“Domestic demand for Suspension PVC softened due to the monsoon season, while China’s low-priced supply, driven by their weak local demand, continues to impact the market,” he said.

The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division (CMCD) signed a new letter of intent with a global agrochemical innovator to supply an advanced intermediate for a new active ingredient. This is the sixth LoI, the company has signed in the last two years and it is for five years.

The phase-2 of new multi-purpose production block is expected to be commissioned by Q3. The project activities for phase-3 of the new multi-purpose production block and the civil & infrastructure work for the next multi-purpose production block have been initiated, he said.

