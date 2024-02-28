ADVERTISEMENT

Chemplast Sanmar commences production of paste PVC resin

February 28, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Ramkumar Shankar

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd. (CSL) has commenced commercial production of its new speciality paste PVC resin facility in Cuddalore at an investment of ₹360 crore.

“The 41,000 tonnes per annum paste PVC project will further cement our position as the leading paste PVC producer in India taking up our capacity to about 1,10,000 tonnes per annum,” said Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar.

According to him, the total demand for paste PVC in the country is estimated at 1,60,000 tonnes per annum. CSL’s Mettur plant produces 66,000 TPA for end user industries such as footwear, auto and furniture upholstery, artificial leather products and mats, the leading manufacturer of speciality PVC resin said in an investor presentation.

Asserting that India was heavily dependent on import of paste PVC from Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, China and Malaysia to some extent, he said that if one included Europe as a block, it would account for a significant portion of imports.

In FY23, India imported 86,000 tonnes against 62,000 tonnes in the first nine months of FY24. Post expansion, CSL will have 83% of domestic production capacity and 66% market share with the downstream capacities configured to CSL’s resin quality, he added.

