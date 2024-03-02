ADVERTISEMENT

Chemfab Alkali to ramp up Sri City PVCO pipes facility in stages

March 02, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (CCAL) will start increasing the production capacity of Oriented PVC (PVCO) pipes at Sri City by threefold in stages.

The manufacturer of basic inorganic chemicals and PVCO pipes, which has plants in Karaikal and Sri City, received the consent for enhancing the production capacity of PVCO from the existing 20 tonnes per day to 65 TPD by investing ₹74 crore. Currently, it has two production lines and that will be increased to seven, the city-based company said.

“We will be commissioning our third production line by May and the fourth production line by July. Further three production lines are planned to be added during FY26,” said a company official.

CCAL forayed into PVCO pipes segment four years ago. Despite initial setbacks due to the pandemic, the company succeeded in securing product acceptance by State Water Boards in many states, said Chairman Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao.

“As a result, PVCO pipes have been included in various projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and other state Government projects. Our persistent efforts are underway to expand the number of states in the coming year,” he said.

Talking about the PVC resin prices, he said that during the year, it underwent sharp correction and returned to pre-COVID levels. The price outlook in the short to medium term appears favourable.

The company is also on the verge of expanding the Chlor-Alkali capacity at Puducherry from 155 TPD to 180 TPD. The refurbishment of the plant is underway and is expansion is expected to get effected from June.

