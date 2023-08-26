Chandrayaan-3 opens up avenues for Indian companies in aerospace sector

Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Private Limited (CACPL) in Coimbatore had been a part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. With its aerospace division, started in 2004, the firm works with ISRO and DRDO, and has been part of several critical projects. Director Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu highlights the opportunities that have opened up following the success of Chandrayaan-3. Edited excerpts:

With the success of Chandrayaan-3, how significant has the space sector become for Indian companies and specifically CACPL?

The success of Chandrayaan-3 holds immense significance for the Indian aerospace community and industry.

The world’s increasing reliance on Indian products and systems to meet their aerospace needs will undoubtedly follow this accomplishment. Considering this vibrant landscape, CACPL anticipates a sustained upswing in demand for its products and expertise throughout the 2024 fiscal and beyond.

What prospects lie ahead for relatively smaller companies in the Indian space sector?

Micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) have the potential to play a pivotal role by providing precision machining of parts as sub-tier suppliers for industries catering to ISRO and aerospace companies. Support from entities such as the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre in Coimbatore can help MSMEs venture into the aerospace sector supplier realm.

What role did CACPL play in the moon mission?

The company provided the accelerometer for vibration monitoring and motors for actuation in the ground stage. It also supplied transducers, actuators for the Chandrayaan Orbiter, thrusters, and flow control valves for the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan Rover.

Over its decade-long presence in the aerospace sector, how have recent missions and projects fuelled the company’s growth?

Collaborative ties with ISRO have equipped CACPL with specialised expertise in mission-critical assemblies integral to aerospace projects. Further, recognising the demand for in-house research and development in aerospace and aviation product design, the company established a cutting-edge simulation, quality assurance, and performance testing facility, which aligns with the Make in India and self-reliance initiatives of the government.

What specific areas within the aerospace sector will CACPL focus on in the future?

It’s emphasis will centre on designing and developing products tailored for space, aviation, and defence requisites. The company’s future focus revolves around the design and development of products within four key verticals — actuators, BLDC and DC motors, control valves, and sensors.

In terms of investments and business targets, how does Chakradhara envision its trajectory?

The company strategically invests in critical resources to enhance its capabilities.

How do you address the need for skilled workforce for the projects in the aerospace sector?

The presence of a skilled workforce tailored to aerospace and aviation projects is pivotal. These industries demand precision, necessitating individuals with specialised skills and knowledge. Recognising this challenge, CACPL has proactively initiated measures to bridge the skill gap. The skill training centre – GKD Institute of Technological Resources – is a cornerstone in training and upskilling the workforce to meet the demands of aerospace and aviation projects. The centre focuses on equipping individuals with the necessary skills for precision engineering. These facilities are also open to others, contributing to the overall skill enhancement of the industry.