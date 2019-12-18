Chandra writes to staff, says Tata Sons will take appropriate legal recourse

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in a letter to employees, said that though the NCLAT ruling which, apart from other things, had raised issues on his appointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons, the company firmly believed in the strength of its case and will pursue the appropriate legal recourse.

He said he was asked to take on the role and responsibilities of executive chairman in February 2017 and since then, his efforts have been primarily focused on restoring stability and moving decisively towards a healthier financial position and conducting the businesses with the highest ethical standards, which the group has been known for, for over 150 years.

Also, “honouring our commitments to all stakeholders and resolving outstanding issues; driving growth and transforming our businesses for the future.”

“Going forward, I assure you that we have set ourselves on a course that will make the Tata Group stronger and more vibrant than it has ever been before,” he said.

“I urge all employees to stay focused on their businesses and the welfare of our stakeholders.

“We will continue to work towards deepening the legacy of this unique institution,” he said.