‘Challenge of being a leader is your products are benchmarks’

Flexibility is the key in today’s environment, says MRF MD

MRF, which started off as a toy balloon maker about 75 years ago, is now among the largest tyre manufacturers in the country. Going forward, the company plans to continue its focus on the core areas of product performance and distribution, MD Rahul Mammen said in an e-mail interview. Excerpts:

MRF has completed its 75th year in an unusual environment. Can you trace its growth path?

In my view, this has been a truly remarkable journey over the last 75 years. Considering the fact that MRF was once the weakest player in the tyre industry, with no real technology, and today to say we are the market leader, is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the MRF team.

The core focus area of MRF has always been to develop the best performing products in every segment it operates in. Our R&D and manufacturing teams have ensured that all the actions we take are targeted towards meeting this objective. Based on the customer preference our product performance gave, our marketing team was able to develop an extremely strong distribution system across the country, which enabled us to reach customers and give them a quality customer experience at our outlets.

I would say product performance and strong distribution system are the fundamental building blocks for MRF’s success.

How do you deal with competition?

The competition in the Indian tyre industry is extremely intense. We have a combination of strong Indian and global players. MRF is the only tyre company in India which has strong position in almost all tyre segments in the country.

The challenge of being a leader is that your products are most often the benchmarks the competition is trying to beat. In terms of how we plan to face the competition, I feel it is essential we continue to focus on our core areas of product performance and distribution. It is going to be very challenging going forward, but I truly believe challenges bring out the best in the MRF team.

What is your perspective of the tyre industry, new opportunities, and the electric vehicle segment?

We are positive on the prospects of the tyre industry in India. The fact that all the major global tyre companies have also invested in India is a clear indication that even international companies have a positive outlook on India. It is too early to talk about opportunities in future, as we are still not too clear on how the trend will be post the pandemic.

The electric vehicle segment is in an early stage and we are watching the developments in this industry. The steps that the major vehicle manufacturers take will have an impact on the entire industry.

Your views on the economic recovery and the expected 9.5% growth this year?

It is very difficult for us to predict what’s going to happen over the next six months to one year due to the uncertainty of athe third wave occurring. However, from a long-term point, we remain bullish on the prospects for the Indian economy.

How are you managing rising input costs, and global semiconductor and container shortages?

Flexibility is key when operating in today’s environment. With the improved coordination between teams, we have been able to manage the disruptions.

In terms of chip shortage, we are seeing its impact on our key original equipment customers, causing them to change their production plans which we have to adapt to.

Have you passed on the higher input costs to your customers?

When you look at the results this quarter, it is important to put it in the right context.

The results this quarter look very good when compared to the same period last year because we had virtually zero revenue last April and sales were at much lower levels in May and June last year due to the pandemic.

When we compare the results to the preceding quarter ending in March 2021, you will see that profits have come down by 50%, which was due to the unprecedented increase in raw material cost we are currently facing.

We have taken selling price increases, but it was not enough to cover the cost escalation.

What are the steps taken during the pandemic and for similar disruptions in the future?

The pandemic has been an extremely humbling experience for most companies. To tackle the crisis, we focused on cost control and helped increase the effectiveness of coordination between departments to be able to change plans rapidly due to material availability and lockdowns at the factories. These improvements we brought about in all these areas will stand us in good stead in the future.

Tell us about your export performance.

Our exports continue to do well. The main reason our tyres do well in the international markets is because we have built a reputation for tyres which give a long life and perform in very difficult conditions.

What is the capital expenditure plan for the current fiscal year?

We are closely watching the demand pattern and this year’s profitability to take a view on our capital expenditure.

What will be the demand pattern for the next two years?

As we are still going through the pandemic, it is quite premature for us to predict demand pattern.

How do you see the demand for defence aircraft tyres?

This is an extremely small segment for us in terms of revenue. We are currently focused on meeting the requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

What are your plans for non-tyre businesses like specialty chemicals, conveyor belt, and toys?

We have shut down our conveyor belting business. We remain fully committed to our toy and specialty paint business.

Any plans to reduce production in Thiruvottiyur due to its proximity to sea?

We don’t have plans to reduce production at our Thiruvottiyur plant.

You have huge reserves. What are you going to do with them?

Our reserves help us absorb extreme volatility in profit margins like we are seeing today and also to sustain a reasonable capex spending going forward.