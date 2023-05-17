ADVERTISEMENT

Chalet signs for Taj brand for airport hotel in Delhi

May 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chalet Airport Hotel Private Ltd., (Chalet) a wholly owned subsidiary of Chalet Hotels Ltd., has signed a franchise agreement with Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) for the ‘Taj’ brand at the upcoming new luxury hotel at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The upcoming hotel is strategically located, a short walk from the Terminal 3 and 2, providing easy access to both domestic and international travellers. The luxury hotel will feature 400 rooms and bespoke dining and conferencing facilities, welcoming domestic and international travellers, to the capital city of India.

Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director & CEO, Chalet Hotels Ltd, said, “It was a well thought out decision to choose the ‘Taj’ brand for this marque asset. We look forward to a grand opening of the Taj at the New Delhi Airport in a couple of years.”

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “This signing is in line with IHCL’s vision to expand its footprint in gateway cities. The world-class Taj branded hotel at one of the busiest airports in Asia will be a significant addition to our portfolio in the National Capital Region (NCR).”

