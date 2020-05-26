Chalet Hotels to meet debt servicing obligations

MUMBAI

Chalet Hotels Limited of the K Raheja Corp., which owns top hotels such as the JW Marriott Sahar and two malls, said it would meet its debt servicing obligations despite the COVID-19 setback.

The company did not specify the financial details.

“The cash on books, the sanctioned lines of credit and the operating cash flows as per the forecast appear to be reasonably adequate to meet the debt servicing obligations and minimal capital spends in respect of the development pipeline for the year,” the company said in a statement.

“The management, based on its assessment of the situation, has internally revised its business forecasts for the near term and assessed the cash flow needed,” it said.

The company said near term, the earnings and profitability of its business would be materially impacted.

It said while its hotel and retail businesses continue to witness direct impact from the crisis, rentals from commercial operations provide a steady annuity shield and resilience to the operating cash flows.

The company said under the current circumstances, it was evaluating all projects in pipeline and will pace them in line with market conditions.

“The revised timelines for the development plan will need to be reassessed as the situation unfolds,” it said.

Stating that it had the opportunity of an early warning on the crisis the company said it had a head start in implementing various mitigation initiatives such as hiring freeze, managing the inventory of supplies and reworking its re-order levels as early as February 2020.

“This also allowed us to build a business risk mitigation plan fairly early in the cycle. Chalet was able to undertake a detailed review of all the fixed costs and has managed to significantly drive optimization wherever permissible,” the statement said.

It said significant steps have been taken to reduce heat, light and power costs and

a comprehensive renegotiation exercise is under way with vendors and service providers.

“The company is also engaging with the hotel operators for a lower outflow in respect of the services rendered by/ through them,” it said.

Post the lockdown the hotels would scale up at a short notice and with the phased withdrawal of the lockdown, the hospitality industry would recover in line with the economy, it said.