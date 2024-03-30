GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chai Kings eyes $2-mn fundraise to open 80 outlets in 20 months

March 30, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Chai Kings Chief Executive Officer Jahabar Sadique (left) and Chief Operating Officer S. Balaji want to create orderliness in the unorganised tea-shop business with their unique offerings.

Chai Kings Chief Executive Officer Jahabar Sadique (left) and Chief Operating Officer S. Balaji want to create orderliness in the unorganised tea-shop business with their unique offerings.

City-based Chai Kings is planning to raise $2 million as part of its expansion plans to open 80 outlets in 18-20 months, said its CEO Jahabar Sadique.

“We have initiated talks with venture capitalists to raise the much-needed funds [the lack of which] that derailed our expansion plans. We need it during FY25/26 to foray aggressively into neighbouring States,” he told The Hindu.

Currently, Chai Kings has 56 outlets of which 50 are in Chennai. As per the original plan, the B2C firm was to open more outlets in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. But the plan couldn’t take off on account of the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, we were selling 25,000 cups per day. We have crossed the pre-COVID level and are selling around 30,000 cups. Our aim is to sell one lakh cups per day in 20 months,” he said.

“Aided by angel investors, we raised ₹9.65 crore in the pre-series funding. The series A funding of ₹16 crore will help us to move into Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Tier-II cities of Tamil Nadu,” said Chief Operating Officer S. Balaji.

Stating they were not in favour of a franchise model, Mr. Balaji said plans were afoot to open 23 more outlets in Chennai, 24 in Hyderabad, 25 in Bengaluru and eight in Coimbatore.

“Though we struggled to establish our business in 2016, it became a hit as the existing tea shops lacked cleanliness, offered only one type of tea with takeaways were either in a flask or plastic covers. Besides, it was a meeting place for youngsters either to hang around or read newspapers,” he said.

Mr. Balaji said that they carefully studied the missing link and went on to provide uniforms for staff, offered different varieties of tea and coffee in quick time, created an environment for women to visit their shops and had proper branding in place, among others.

“Soon, Chai Kings became famous. All are our branches are profitable. Today, we can see replicas of our tea shops in different parts of the city and this tells our success story,” he said.

Chai Kings is likely to end FY24 with a revenue of ₹45 crore and looking to triple it by FY26 with the completion of expansion plans.

