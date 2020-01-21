Chadha is MD and CEO, BoB; BoI gets Das

The government has appointed a managing director and chief executive officer for Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, which posts were lying vacant for a few months.

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.

The government has elevated Atanu Kumar Das, the executive director of the Bank of India, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Das will also have a three-year term.