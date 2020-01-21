Business

Chadha is MD and CEO, BoB; BoI gets Das

more-in

The government has appointed a managing director and chief executive officer for Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, which posts were lying vacant for a few months.

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.

The government has elevated Atanu Kumar Das, the executive director of the Bank of India, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Das will also have a three-year term.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 10:38:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/chadha-is-md-and-ceo-bob-boi-gets-das/article30618562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY