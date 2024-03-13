‘CG Semi to commence semiconductor chip operations in 3 years’

March 13, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

CG Semi Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., will commence production at its ₹7,600 crore Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand in three years, said its Chairman Vellayan Subbiah.

“For India to become a truly global player in the semiconductor space, it is critical that we build a semiconductor cluster in a concentrated location similar to global leaders such as Taiwan,” he said in a company statement.

“With a few facilities already announced in Gujarat, there are early signs of the State emerging as this cluster. We are very keen to establish India’s semiconductor ecosystem and plan to build a world-class OSAT facility at Sanand. We intend to commence production in the next 2.5 to 3 years,” Mr. Subbiah added.

ADVERTISEMENT

CG Semi was incorporated on March 8, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT