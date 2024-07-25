GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CG Power to acquire 55% stake in GG Tronics

Published - July 25, 2024 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CG Power) has entered into an agreement to acquire 55% stake in Bengaluru-based G.G. Tronics India Pvt. Ltd. (GGT), for ₹319.38 crore.

This acquisition aligns with CG’s strategy to expand its rail products portfolio by diversifying into related or adjacent areas poised for growth, said the Murugappa group firm in a statement.

Established in 2003, GGT specialises in design, manufacture, supply and installation of electronic safety embedded signalling systems for the rail transport segment. 

