CG Power Q4 standalone net rises marginally to ₹241 cr.

May 06, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose marginally to ₹240.59 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by 17% to ₹2,084 crore, of which Power Systems contributed ₹821 crore and Industrial Systems ₹1,263 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

Margins in Power Systems were higher due to higher realisations, favourable product mix and cost efficiencies, while the same was lower in Industrial Systems on account of pricing pressure in low tension motors due to intense competition, CG Power said.

The TI subsidiary generated a free cash flow of ₹178 crore. It had an unexecuted order book of ₹6,276 crore against ₹4,319 crore.

