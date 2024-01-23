CG Power Q3 net dips to ₹216 cr. on rising costs

January 23, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the December quarter contracted 11% to ₹216 crore from the year-earlier period on rising input costs

Sales grew by 13% to ₹1,860 crore, of which Industrial Systems accounted for ₹1,214 crore and Power Systems the balance. Cost of raw materials jumped from ₹1,112 crore to ₹1,247 crore, the Murugappa group company said in a regulatory filing.

The results for the year-earlier period included an exceptional item of ₹51 crore pertaining to reversal of excess provision towards settlement of corporate guarantee obligation and litigation expenditure.

CGPISL generated free cash flow of ₹246 crore. The unexecuted order book rose 34% to ₹5,556 crore.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share to be paid by February 21.