CG Power plans semiconductor assembly and testing facility

November 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CGPISL) said it is planning to set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in partnership with technology providers at an investment of $791 million over five years.

In a regulatory filing, the Murugappa Group company said it had filed an application with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seeking approval for the project and grant of subsidy.

CGPISL proposes to implement the project as a joint venture in partnership with technology providers/anchor customers, after getting the nod from the Centre for the project and subsidy.

Currently, the proposal is under discussion, the company said adding that it expected to raise the funds through a combination of subsidy, JV partners equity contribution and debt.

CGPISL has applied for the project under the modified scheme for setting up of compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fab, discrete semiconductors fab and semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP)/ Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in India.

Tube Investments acquired cash strapped CG Power in November 2020. The company offers products, services and solutions in two business segments – power systems and industrial systems.

Shares of the company rose 19.99%, or ₹78.15, to close at ₹469 on the BSE on Wednesday.

