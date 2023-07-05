CG Power plans ₹400 cr. expansion in next two years

July 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of its future growth strategy, CG Power and Industrial Solutions will expand capacity by investing ₹400 crore over the next two years, said chairman Vellayan Subbiah. The Murugappa Group firm aims to increase exports revenue by 5-20% over the next 4-5 years, he added.

“In line with our future growth strategy, we are initiating the implementation of three principal pillars – expansion of capacity, enhanced focus on exports and accelerated technological advancements,” Mr. Subbiah said in the latest annual report.

“We believe that these pillars are complementary and will fuel the next phase of our growth,” he said.

According to the plan, motor production capacity would be substantially expanded at Ahmednagar and Goa plants and transformer capacity at Bhopal and Malanpur plants. This would involve an aggregate outlay of about ₹400 crore over the next two years and would be met through internal accruals.

The capacity expansion aims not only to debottleneck and modernise existing facilities, but also to add new capacity, he said.

With regard to exports, he said that CG Power was developing a detailed strategy that laid out specific geographies, defines product offerings, and determines the go-to-market strategy. The company is confident of increasing the exports revenue from 5-20% over the next 4-5 years.

“Our robust R&D mechanism has kept us technologically relevant over the years and has actively worked on future products & technologies,” he said, speaking about the third pillar. “We continue to strengthen our R&D efforts and explore collaborative partnerships to augment our internal efforts,” he added.

Talking about the company’s resurgence in nine quarters, he said, “We have transformed into a debt-free entity. Our progress is exemplified by our ability to not only meet the needs of our employees and vendors, but also to fund our future capital expenditure through internal accruals.”

According to him, the company had overcome existential challenges and achieved remarkable growth in both revenue and profitability for the second consecutive year.

“We now stand at the cusp of a new era. We look towards the future with renewed vigour and confidence as the efforts that have propelled our recent success have also laid a solid foundation for a promising future,” he said.

He also said that the external environment continues to be supportive, with a healthy flow of enquiries and orders for Industrial Systems and Power Systems.

“The Government segment’s demand is expected to increase during the next capital expenditure cycle, while the softening of commodity prices and gradual easing of inflation bode well for the future,” Mr. Subbiah said.

“We have entered FY24 with a forward strategic orientation, one which prepares and steers us for the next 4-5 years,” said MD Natarajan Srinivasan, adding that the strength of a healthy balance sheet, coupled with a predictable free cash flow regime, empowered the company to pursue future growth with confidence.