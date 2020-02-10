CG Power inducts 3 independent directors

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. has announced the appointment of three independent directors Pradeep Mathur, Ratin Roy and Aditi Raja in strategic positions for its Indian operations.

“India is a key market for CG Power and the recent additions are a testament to CG’s plans for the Indian sub-continent and the way forward. The company is committed towards amalgamating a right mix of C-suite executives who will act as consultants and function in a multi-dimensional global market,” it said.

Ashish Guha, chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited said, “Mr. Mathur, Dr. Roy and Dr. Raja bring in a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective domains. With the company at its inflection point, I’m sure their rich experience and expertise will help us to tide over the situation towards a healthy future of the company”.

Mr. Mathur was previously associated with Tupperware India as the Managing Director and served as the Senior VP and Global CFO at Tupperware Asia Pacific. He will be part of the audit committee for CG in India.

Dr. Rathin Roy was Director and Chief Executive at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and was also a member at the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council. He will be part of the risk committee for CG in India.

Dr. Aditi Raja a former IAS officer with over 21 years of experience in leadership positions in the energy sector, will also be part of the audit committee for CG in India.