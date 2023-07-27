CG Power consolidated Q1 net rises 57% to ₹204 cr. on volume growth

July 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., (CG Power) reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 57% to ₹204 crore over the earlier period due to due to volume growth.

Revenue from operations increased by 14% to ₹1,874 crore. The profit included exceptional net gain on dissolution of CG Power Solutions UK Ltd., the Murugappa group firm said in a statement.

The results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries at Sweden, Germany and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), CG Adhesives Products Ltd. (India) and other non-operating and holding subsidiaries.

On a standalone basis, CG Power had an order intake of ₹2,514 crore, which was higher by 47%. Unexecuted order book stood at ₹4,909 crore (standalone) and ₹136 crore of Drives and Automation, Europe (consolidated).

