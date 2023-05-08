ADVERTISEMENT

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 net more than doubles

May 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CG Power) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 has more than doubled over the year-earlier period to ₹240 crore on account of volume growth, softening in input costs and procurement efficiencies.

Revenue from operations increased by 27% to ₹1,788 crore, of which Power Systems accounted for ₹593 crore and Industrial Systems the balance.

Costs of material consumed soared by 22% to ₹1,131 crore, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The financials included the reversal of excess provision of ₹3.12 crore towards settlement of corporate guarantee obligation including foreign exchange gains.

Free cash flow generated during the quarter was ₹263 crore. Order intake was higher by 8% at ₹2,073 crore and unexecuted order book was higher by 22% at ₹4,319 crore.  

During the year, the company redeemed non-convertible debentures of ₹200 crore. It had paid an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US