CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts

June 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PARIS

French-American jet engine maker CFM International said on Saturday it was redesigning some parts of its LEAP engine to improve durability in harsh climates, to be available for retrofit on Airbus and Boeing jets next year.

It is the latest example of increased stress in climates such as the Middle East and India, which has exacerbated a logjam in maintenance capacity caused by post-COVID labour shortages, notably for CFM’s competitor Pratt & Whitney.

“We have seen the durability of the core not where we expected it to be,” said Karl Sheldon, executive vice-president of the world’s largest engine maker by number by units sold, co-owned by General Electric and France’s Safran.

The move is CFM’s response to the analysis of high-pressure turbine blades and turbine nozzles when operating in harsh and hot environments, the company said in a briefing ahead of the Paris Airshow.

CFM provides power for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus A320neo family.

Analysts say all engines take time to achieve the extended time between maintenance visits promised to airlines, designed to reduce repair costs, but most publicity has focused so far on Pratt & Whitney, which has a higher number of jets out of service.

CFM said measures to improve durability in hot and dusty climates would also extend the time on wing in normal ones.

Waiting times for repairs have increased as airlines industry copes with a rapid increase in demand, which is in turn forcing CFM into a second sharp industrial ramp-up for new engines – even steeper than the LEAP’s introduction in 2016.

CFM said the utilisation of its engines had returned to 92% of pre-pandemic levels, while production of new LEAP engines would increase by 50% this year to 1,700 units.

Founded in the aftermath of a summit between French and U.S. leaders held 50 years ago, CFM said it was preparing to start ground and flight testing in the middle of the decade for its newest open-fan engine project due for introduction in 2035 and known as RISE.

CFM officials said the technology would lead to a 20% reduction in emissions and was being advanced by access to super-computers, but declined to provide details.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced 300 million euros ($323 million) of support for aviation including research into engine technology during a visit to a Safran factory on Friday.

GE is also working with NASA on hybrid electric technology which could be included in any future RISE development.

