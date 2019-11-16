CESC calls off demerger of power business

CESC Ltd., the flagship company of the RP-SG Group, has called off its proposal on the demerger of its power business.

The group’s power business comprises thermal power plants in West Bengal and Maharashtra, renewable power plants in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and power distribution franchisees in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. It will make “necessary application to the Kolkata Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal in this regard,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The demerger of the power business was part of a composite scheme of arrangement among CESC and 9 other firms.

The scheme was made effective from October 2017, barring the part on the demerger of the generation undertaking into Haldia Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary.

The CESC board at its meeting decided “it would be prudent and in the best interest of the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders to no longer pursue the said demerger,” the company said. The Composite Scheme of Arrangement created new firms out of CESC’s retail business, its FMCG and ITES businesses.

Its generation and distribution businesses were to be segregated under the CESC demerger scheme. The West Bengal power regulator’s nod was not available for this part of the recast proposal.