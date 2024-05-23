Century Plyboards expands product category with Century Cubicles

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. has announced the introduction of a new product, Century Cubicles, as part of its product diversification plans in the plywood category.

The new range will cater to restroom and locker solutions, the company said.

Century Cubicles showcases durable materials that withstand regular wear and tear, and are meant for all age groups, including children, the company added. The products are made from all European Papers, keeping a step towards a sustainable world and focusing more on resource efficiency and innovation.

Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. said, “With the launch of Century Cubicles, the company has not just aimed at introducing the product, but is also bringing about a paradigm shift in the consumer experience.”

