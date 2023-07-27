Century Plyboard introduces designer laminates

July 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. has come out with a new range of designer laminates which have been co-created in association with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Targeted at premium customers, this range is now available across India.

According to the company, the decorative laminate industry of India is expected to grow to the size $2.4 billion by 2028 and in addition to this exports have provided opportunities to ramp up production.

Extension of the PLI scheme in the Indian laminate sector too has given a boost for mobilising investment in this segment, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tapping on the current growth scenario in the laminate market, Century said it has come up with its industry-first range of designer laminates for customers.

The laminate boards are priced in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹5,500, which is double the price of the general range.

Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. said, “Over the last few years, we have been witnessing a sea change in customer behaviour & lifestyle. They are looking at brands to amplify their style quotient and enhance their personality. They are aligned with global trends and exposed to international styling.”

“In order to cater to such consumers, we wanted to innovate and change the way laminates have looked for ages. Instead of making incremental changes, we chose to unveil designs that will radically redefine the decorative space,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.