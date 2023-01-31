ADVERTISEMENT

Centre's fiscal deficit touches almost 60% of full-year target at end-Dec.

January 31, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - New Delhi

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 50.4% of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2021-22.

PTI

The government's fiscal deficit as of end-December touched 59.8% of the full-year Budget Estimate (BE) on subdued growth in revenue collections, according to Finance Ministry data released on Tuesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- which is the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was ₹9,92,976 crore during the April-December period of 2022-23. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 50.4% of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2021-22.

The government has budgeted fiscal deficit at ₹16.61 lakh crore, or 6.4% of the GDP, in the current financial year ending March 2023. The deficit is funded by market borrowing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the net tax revenue at ₹15.55 lakh crore was 80.4% of BE 2022-23. During the corresponding period of 2021-22, the net tax revenue was 95.4% of that year's BE.

Non-tax revenue was at ₹2.14 lakh crore or 79.5% of BE. In the last fiscal, the collection by December was 106.7% of BE.

The central government's total expenditure during April-December works out to be 71.4% of BE of 2022-23, lower than 72.4% of BE in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditure stood at ₹4.89 lakh crore or 65.4% of BE at end-December. The capex was 70.7% of BE during the corresponding period last fiscal.

As per the CGA data, the central government's total receipts, including non-tax revenue, stood at ₹18.25 lakh crore or 79.9% of the current year's BE. In the year-ago period, the total receipts had touched 89.1% of BE 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US