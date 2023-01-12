Centre's borrowings may touch ₹14.8 lakh crore and States', ₹24.4 lakh crore in FY24: ICRA

January 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The Centre as well as State governments are likely to budget for higher market borrowings next fiscal even though the Union Budget may peg a lower-than-expected fiscal deficit at 5.8% of GDP, rating agency ICRA said.

The agency said it anticipated that higher redemptions would lead to gross market borrowings of the Centre and States to rise to ₹14.8 lakh crore and ₹24.4 lakh crore, respectively, in FY24 from ₹14.1 lakh crore and ₹22.1 lakh crore, respectively, in FY23.

The agency also said the Centre was expected to peg its FY24 fiscal deficit at 5.8% of GDP, a healthy moderation from the 6.4% projected for FY23.

According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at the agency, with a global growth slowdown looming large, Budget 2023-24 needed to focus on sustaining the domestic growth momentum, while at the same time demonstrating a continued commitment towards fiscal consolidation, in addition to limiting the rise in market borrowings.

She also expects the forthcoming Budget to enhance the central capital expenditure to ₹8.5-9 lakh crore and targeting a lower fiscal deficit, aided by lower subsidies.

Despite this, higher redemptions will enlarge the Centre's gross market borrowings to ₹14.8 lakh crore in FY24 from ₹14.1 lakh crore in FY23.

She said the revenue deficit is expected to fall to ₹9.5 lakh crore in FY24 from ₹10.5 lakh crore in FY23, while fiscal deficit may fall only mildly to ₹17.3 lakh crore from ₹17.5 lakh crore, respectively, led by higher capex.

Nevertheless, as a proportion of GDP, fiscal deficit is expected to ease.

She said the poll-bound government at the Centre is expected to budget for a double-digit growth in capital expenditure at ₹8.5-9 lakh crore in FY24, up from ₹7.5 lakh crore in FY23. On the other hand, revenue spending is expected to rise by a relatively muted rate of 3% due to the likely lower food and fertilizer subsidies.

Given the robust direct tax and GST collections, Ms. Nayar said, the net tax receipts are expected to overshoot the budgeted amount by a healthy ₹2.1 lakh crore in FY23.

Direct tax mop-up grew 24.6% to ₹14.71 lakh crore in this fiscal till January 10, which is more than 86% of the Budget estimate.

This, combined with expenditure savings to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore, is expected to partly offset the net cash outgoes announced in the first supplementary demand for grants and the shortfall in non-tax revenue and disinvestment receipts of the central government.

As a result, the fiscal deficit to print in at Rs 17.5 lakh crore in FY23, exceeding the budgeted amount of Rs 16.6 lakh crore; but a larger-than-estimated GDP will allow the gap to remain at the budgeted target of 6.4 per cent of GDP, Nayar said.

She said the government is expected to net borrow ₹10.4 lakh crore in FY24, down from ₹10.9 lakh crore in FY23. But higher redemptions will have the gross market borrowings to rise to ₹14.8 lakh crore from ₹14.1 lakh crore.

On the other hand, states' gross market borrowings, which have been compressed in FY23 for a variety of reasons, is expected to touch ₹9 lakh crore in the coming fiscal and assuming that 75% of this is funded by the debt, their net borrowings will touch ₹Rs 6.8 lakh crore.

Nayar said the gross tax revenue in FY24 is estimated at ₹34 lakh crore, a 9.4% expansion over projected level for FY23, with growth in direct taxes likely to outpace that of indirect taxes which is likely to be roiled by poor customs duty collections and reversion of excise duty on auto fuels to pre-pandemic levels.

The share of interest payments in total expenditure will remain elevated at 24-25%, owing to an increase in the debt outstanding, underscoring the need to limit borrowings, going ahead, Ms. Nayar said.