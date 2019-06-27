Business

Centre to restart AI sale process

The government is all set to re-start the procedure for Air India’s (AI’s) disinvestment, it said on Thursday in what is the first official statement on the matter after the general elections.

“Continued support from the government had resulted in improvement of financial and operational performance of Air India. As per the recommendations of AISAM (Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism), the government will now go ahead with the process of disinvestment of the company,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Sources say that another preliminary information memorandum with revised terms of sale is likely to be out on July 7.

An earlier attempt, undertaken last year, met with a failure as no player came forward to express an interest in buying Air India. Subsequently, the government cited rise in fuel prices and foreign exchange rates to say that the environment was not conducive for a stake sale and said that it would wait for global economic indicators to improve.

