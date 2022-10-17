Centre to invite proposals under second phase of solar module manufacturing PLI within a week

PTI October 17, 2022 21:27 IST

The new and renewable energy ministry will invite proposals under the second phase of the ₹19,500-crore production linked incentive (PLI-II) scheme for solar sector within a week, a senior official said.

The Union Cabinet on September 21, 2022 approved the proposal to implement PLI-II on ‘national programme on high-efficiency solar PV modules with an outlay of ₹19,500 crore for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules.

“Our module capacities enlisted in the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) have more than doubled in the last 7.5 years. They are now 20 GW, but the same cannot be said about the cells which is 4.5 GW. But in the coming times considering PLI-1, .and now if you consider PLI 2, for which we are confident that the bid (invitation for proposals) will be issued within a week…, the scheme guidelines have already been published,” said New & Renewable Energy Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi addressing at a CII conference on green energy here.

Mr. Chaturvedi further said that by 2026, India is looking at the capacities of 38 GW in Polysilicons, 56 GW in Ingot and Wafers, 70-80 GW in cells and 90-100 GW in modules.

“Our targets are huge. If you consider 500 GW plans we have, which does not take into account the hydrogen plans, then we have to install approximately 25-35 GW every year. So, the capacities we are planning to install will also be able to cater to this but also to the hydrogen demand and something remaining for exports. So the outlook for solar manufacturing seems good,” he noted.

India becoming Atmanirbhar is not only good for India but for the world, he stated. The national programme on high-efficiency solar PV modules aims to build an ecosystem for manufacturing of high-efficiency solar PV modules in India, and thus reduce import dependence in the area of renewable energy. It is expected to strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and generate employment.

Under the scheme, incentives will be disbursed for 5 years after commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants on sales of high-efficiency solar PV modules.

It is estimated that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed under the scheme.

According to the government, the scheme will bring direct investment of around ₹94,000 crore and create manufacturing capacity for balance of materials like EVA, solar glass, backsheet and others.

Direct employment of about 1,95,000 and indirect employment of around 7,80,000 persons is also expected under this.

It is expected to help in import substitution of approximately ₹1.37 lakh crore and give impetus to research and development to achieve higher efficiency in solar PV modules.