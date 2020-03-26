Centre, States splurge on COVID-19 advertisements

There has been a tremendous increase in social advertisements on TV, higher than that seen in regular ads, courtesy COVID-19.

The pandemic has influenced the advertising behaviours of governments, both the Centre’s and States’, as per data made available exclusively to The Hindu by TAM Media Research, a media monitoring, measurement and analytics firm.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a big surge in the virus-related advertisements.

For COVID-19-related messages on TV, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tops the list with 28% share in ad volumes.

More than 65% of the ad volume share of social ads related to COVID-19 were from the State governments over the last seven weeks (cumulative), says L.V. Krishnan, CEO of TAM.

Delhi tops States

Among State governments, the Government of Delhi leads all other State governments — in communicating to the audience about the virus on TV — with 14% of the ad volume.

In week two of the study period, Gujarat and Kerala were top advertisers with 652 minutes of advertisements.

There has been a consistent growth of social ads on TV witnessed from the tenth week, finds the study.

By week 12, more governments like Delhi joined the fray and along with the Centre, produced 7,446 minutes of Coronavirus-related ads.

By Week 12, as infections began to gather pace in the country, the top two advertisers were the Centre’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, followed by the government of Chhattisgarh.

In all, there were 16,744 minutes of Coronavirus-related ads over seven weeks, TAM Media data showed.