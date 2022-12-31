Centre signs pact with Pune-based IVBP for commercial production of 'Lumpi-ProVac'

December 31, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on Saturday said it had signed a pact with Pune-based Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP) for commercial production of indigenously developed vaccine 'Lumpi-ProVac' for the control of lumpy skin disease in cattle.

The vaccine has been developed by Haryana-based National Centre for Veterinary Type Culture and ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute.

Agrinnovate India Ltd., the commercial arm of Department of Agriculture Research and Education under the aegis of Union Agriculture Ministry, has granted 'non-exclusive rights' for commercial production of 'Lumpi-ProVac' to IVPB for ten years, according to an official statement.

After signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala asked IVBP to "start manufacturing the vaccine at large scale without any delay."

Currently, the Goat Pox vaccine is used for controlling Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle. This MoU will also ensure large-scale production of Goat Pox vaccine for future needs of India's livestock sector, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and state Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present at the event.

"It is expected that the vaccine technology will definitely meet the standard of the market and significantly provide a defence mechanism to control the devastating lumpy skin disease," according to the statement.

Lumpi-ProVac is used for the prophylactic immunisation of animals against lumpy skin disease which gives protection for about one year. The vaccine is stored at 4 degree celsius and must be shipped on ice and used within a few hours after reconstitution.

The patent has been filed by the ICAR for the technology, the statement added.

The Lumpy Skin Disease was reported in India in 2019, while the first case was reported in Odisha. After that, it has spread to multiple states across the country.

In 2019, death of a large number of cattle was reported from different states with high morbidity, especially in the North-West region of the country.

The disease has been controlled and contained with the available Goat Pox vaccine in the country. Considering the heavy production losses and mortality of a sizable number of cattle, ICAR initiated research on development of indigenous homologous vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General B N Tripathi and other top officials from IVRI, NRCE, and AgIn were also present at the event.