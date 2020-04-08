Centre seeks suggestions to revive textile industry

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday constituted four committees to come up with suggestions on how the textile and clothing industry could be revived post the COVID-19 crisis. The committees, with representation from the industry and the Ministry, will come out with suggestions in a week.

A textile association head, who participated in the video call with the Minister, said the committees would explore how industries could re-start production in a phased manner, the financial needs of the sector, promoting Indian brands, and how exporters could tap the potential in the global market once the crisis is over. The committees, with members from the industry and the Ministry, will come out with suggestions in a week and discuss it.

The Union Ministry of MSMEs has also sought suggestions from the industry on how MSME associations could ensure social distancing and other safety norms when the units reopen after the lockdown period.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association said that the units would restart production only when the Central and State governments gave the nod and did not prefer phased re-opening as there was the risk of the virus spreading. The government should provide fitness certificates to all workers so that they can return to work.

Norms such as social distancing may be difficult to practice in micro and small units. But the MSMEs would do their best to follow all the prescribed procedures.

Naushad Forbes, co-chair of Forbes Marshall and former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, said that manufacturing activities continued in several countries that are affected by COVID-19.

Manufacturing should not be distinguished as essential or non-essential and should be permitted to resume operations in a phased manner. Industries should also put in place all the required precautionary measures, not only on their premises but also in the supply chain, he said.