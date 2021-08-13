Centre revokes anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre

Photo for representational purpose.

13 August 2021 10:48 IST

Textile industry welcomes move

The Union government on Thursday revoked the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre originating in or exported from China and Indonesia.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, dated August 12, the government revokes anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre, excluding bamboo fibre, exported from China or Indonesia.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recently recommended withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre originating in or exported from Indonesia or China and are imported by India. The DGTR had studied the imports from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. The injury analysis period covered 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020.

Indian textile industry on Friday welcomed the Government’s decision saying it will have an impact on prices of both, viscose fibre and yarn.

While viscose fibre attracts 5% import duty besides anti-dumping duty, viscose yarn attracts only import duty. Import of viscose staple fibre attracted $0.103 to $0.512 of anti-dumping duty per kg for imports from countries such as Indonesia.