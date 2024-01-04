Centre restricts import of screws, electrical accessories

January 04, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a bid to curb imports, the Commerce and Industry Ministry, over the course of this week, has issued a Quality Control Order (QCO) for a slew of electrical accessories and put the imports of screws in the prohibited category from its current ‘free’ status.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandated Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for all products included under an Electric Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2023, that was notified on January 1 and will take effect from July 1, 2024.

For micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs, the order that encompasses boxes for household and fixed electrical installations, insulating mats and tapes, insulated gloves and switch socket outlets that are not interlocked, and a few other items, will kick in nine months after the notification.

Micro enterprises have been granted a year to comply with the new quality control norms. For all producers of poly-laminated aluminium cable wrap, a period of 18 months has been granted to comply with the BIS benchmarks. This is the latest in a series of quality control orders issued by the government, to indirectly curb the imports of some goods and ostensibly raise domestic producers’ quality levels.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a separate notification approved by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, scrapped the ‘free’ imports status for screws of various kinds that have a CIF value of less than ₹129 per kilogram. The CIF value refers to the landed cost of imported goods, including insurance and freight.

“The Import Policy of Screws is revised from “Free” to “Prohibited”. However, import shall be “Free” if CIF value is ₹129/- or above per Kg.,” the notification said.

